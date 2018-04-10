iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ishares-ibonds-dec-2027-term-corporate-etf-ibds-raises-dividend-to-0-07-per-share-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.