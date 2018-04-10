Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Inc. (BATS:ACWV) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,384,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,653,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,825,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,203,000. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,819,000.

ACWV stock opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. iShares Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: "Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Inc. (ACWV)" was originally published by Macon Daily

