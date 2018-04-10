Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,000.

Shares of URTH traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,832. iShares Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $94.23.

