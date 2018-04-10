National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,539 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 148.0% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 419.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000.

DVY stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.72. The company had a trading volume of 807,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,826. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.53 and a 52-week high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

