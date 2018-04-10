Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $296,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Index by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,393,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476,333 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Index by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,378,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,685 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Index by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,170,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,791,000 after acquiring an additional 625,278 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,154,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,569,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.89. 4,187,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,504. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 1 year low of $234.02 and a 1 year high of $288.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ishares-sp-500-index-ivv-holdings-cut-by-two-sigma-securities-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

iShares S&P 500 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.