iShares S&P AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:NYF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares S&P AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. iShares S&P AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $56.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares S&P AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (NYF) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ishares-sp-amt-free-municipal-bond-fund-nyf-to-issue-0-12-monthly-dividend-updated.html.

iShares S&P AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.