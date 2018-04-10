Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $978,000 Position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.49. 696,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,161. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd has a 52 week low of $108.21 and a 52 week high of $111.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.2079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $978,000 Position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ishares-sp-natnl-amt-free-munpl-bd-fd-mub-shares-bought-by-westside-investment-management-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Natnl AMT - Free Munpl Bd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Natnl AMT - Free Munpl Bd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.