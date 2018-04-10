Glovista Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares Trust (EWU)

Glovista Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,326 shares during the quarter. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Trust worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Water Oak Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 201,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust by 506.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,509. iShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

