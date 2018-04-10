LPL Financial LLC Sells 71,311 Shares of iShares Trust (EWU)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Trust worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Trust by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. iShares Trust has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $38.05.

