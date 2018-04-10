iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:EWU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,634,061 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the February 15th total of 1,911,803 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,208,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

EWU traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,509. iShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Trust by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Trust by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the period. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000.

