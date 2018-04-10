iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:IBCE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBCE opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. iShares Trust has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ishares-trust-ibce-increases-dividend-to-0-05-per-share-updated.html.

