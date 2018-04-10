iShares Trust (IBMI) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:IBMI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0262 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

iShares Trust stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. iShares Trust has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

