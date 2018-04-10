Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires 2,012 Shares of iShares Trust (MTUM)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Trust (BATS:MTUM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Trust were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,654,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,677,000 after purchasing an additional 269,911 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,012,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 583,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,184,000 after acquiring an additional 75,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,769,000 after acquiring an additional 76,550 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 428,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.88. 1,005,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Trust has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

