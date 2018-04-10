iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:TFLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. iShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32.

