IslaCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (ISL)

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. IslaCoin has a market capitalization of $163,124.00 and $3.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IslaCoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IslaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00088451 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 349.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000287 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About IslaCoin

IslaCoin (ISL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin. IslaCoin’s official website is www.islacoin.net.

Buying and Selling IslaCoin

IslaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase IslaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IslaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IslaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

