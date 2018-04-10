ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stake Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 279,585 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of ITT worth $50,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ITT by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ITT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ITT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ITT by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. 648,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,224. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $4,325.33, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $683.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.71 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.39%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS began coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 9,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $458,630.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

