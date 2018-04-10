iXledger (CRYPTO:IXT) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

iXledger (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One iXledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004223 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and EtherDelta. iXledger has a total market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $85,985.00 worth of iXledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iXledger has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00742948 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00179192 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039553 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00059520 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

iXledger Token Profile

iXledger was first traded on July 11th, 2017. iXledger’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. iXledger’s official Twitter account is @iXledger. The official website for iXledger is www.ixledger.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

iXledger Token Trading

iXledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase iXledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iXledger must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iXledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

