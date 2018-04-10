The J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group

The J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J.M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase restated a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 price objective on The J.M. Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The J.M. Smucker from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J.M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $125.11. 688,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,471. The company has a market cap of $14,079.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The J.M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $99.57 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

The J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The J.M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. analysts expect that The J.M. Smucker will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in The J.M. Smucker by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in The J.M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The J.M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new position in The J.M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The J.M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The J.M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

