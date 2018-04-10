J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 265.18 ($3.66).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.14) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.32) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 252 ($3.48) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of SBRY stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 236.10 ($3.26). 15,104,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 222.40 ($3.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.89 ($4.70). The company has a market cap of $5,190.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,361.00.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

