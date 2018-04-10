J2 Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,326 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,253% compared to the average volume of 98 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on J2 Global from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other J2 Global news, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 20,663 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,749,122.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,395 shares in the company, valued at $20,857,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $229,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 745,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,077,318.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,663 shares of company stock worth $2,460,483 in the last three months. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,830,000 after acquiring an additional 172,539 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,330,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 696,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after acquiring an additional 160,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,785.01, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

