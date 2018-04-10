Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jack in the Box earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.6680846010059 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of JACK opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $2,555.71, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $294.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.62.

In related news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $125,834.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,596 shares of company stock valued at $225,544 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

