James River Group (JRVR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JRVR. B. Riley downgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on James River Group to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. 281,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1,065.05, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.46. James River Group has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $44.34.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.56 million. James River Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hartman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell purchased 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $39,990.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 5,366.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 709,256 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in James River Group by 527.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 671,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 564,587 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in James River Group by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 519,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 339,965 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in James River Group by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 370,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in James River Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/james-river-group-jrvr-upgraded-at-keefe-bruyette-woods-updated-updated-updated.html.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.