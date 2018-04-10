Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.19% of ProShares Trust II worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Trust II by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Trust II by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Trust II in the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, MPI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000.

VIXY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,812. ProShares Trust II has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

