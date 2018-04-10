First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 94,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,883 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $653,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. 209,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,985. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $52.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/jane-street-group-llc-boosts-stake-in-first-trust-low-duration-opportunities-etf-lmbs-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.