Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in NovoCure (NVCR)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133,341 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 82.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,784.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 3.14. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. equities analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $264,750.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,329.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 13,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $335,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,570,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,492 shares of company stock worth $11,908,067 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

