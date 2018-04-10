Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 8,761 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 197.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $131.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10,391.69, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

