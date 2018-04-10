Stryker Co. (SYK) Holdings Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,106,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Stryker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $157.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58,133.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $129.82 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other news, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $479,021.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total transaction of $214,732.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,489 shares of company stock valued at $23,488,485 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

