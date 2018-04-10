Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 220.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,708,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $136.41 and a 52 week high of $166.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.2948 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

