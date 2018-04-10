iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Holdings Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.02% of iShares Trust worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLTA. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,001. iShares Trust has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $53.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.1209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

