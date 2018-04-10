Jane Street Group LLC Invests $456,000 in PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo (PSCT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo (NASDAQ:PSCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period.

Shares of PSCT opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo has a 52 week low of $69.15 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

About PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

