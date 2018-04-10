Jane Street Group LLC Sells 17,906 Shares of Owens Corning (OC)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,906 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $102.00 price target on Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

In related news, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $92,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,841,874.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9,039.25, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

