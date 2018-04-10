Jefferies Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vedanta Resources plc (VDNRF)

Vedanta Resources plc (OTCMKTS:VDNRF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vedanta Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Vedanta Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VDNRF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vedanta Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vedanta Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

VDNRF opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Vedanta Resources has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources plc is a natural resources company, which is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing minerals, and oil and gas. The Company produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, oil and gas, and commercial power. Its operations are located in India, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Liberia, Ireland, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

