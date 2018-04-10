8,145 Shares in Cree Inc. (CREE) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,145 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,313,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Cree by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,882,955 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,933,000 after purchasing an additional 866,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cree by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,861,364 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $403,392,000 after purchasing an additional 839,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cree by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,220,052 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $231,723,000 after purchasing an additional 435,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cree by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,277 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 432,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northland Securities reissued an “under perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,037.47, a P/E ratio of 215.84 and a beta of 0.62. Cree Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The LED producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Cree had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $367.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cree Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

