Jefferies Group LLC Invests $293,000 in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Stock

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,661 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 753,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 59.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,253,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,097,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 151,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $94,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $986.58, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Hanmi Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $33.10.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $54.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.53 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 22.52%. research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank conducting general business banking, with its primary market encompassing the Korean-American community, as well as other ethnic communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

