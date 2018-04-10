Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Position Boosted by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth $129,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth $206,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mary Ricks sold 57,875 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $976,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,732,608 shares in the company, valued at $29,229,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Mcmorrow sold 99,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,677,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,917,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,339,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,950 shares of company stock worth $3,912,997. Insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE KW opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $2,688.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 168.89%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

