Jefferies Group LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.74. 400,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,230. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $121.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,697.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.53. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. ValuEngine upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $5,806,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $600,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

