Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in First Cash Financial Services, Inc. (FCFS)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Cash Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Cash Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Cash Financial Services by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 678,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 337,700 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First Cash Financial Services by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 395,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,689,000 after acquiring an additional 168,081 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in First Cash Financial Services by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 124,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in First Cash Financial Services by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 17,505 shares of First Cash Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,410,903.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Brent Stuart bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.64 per share, for a total transaction of $79,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,960.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,690 shares of company stock worth $1,866,928. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Cash Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of First Cash Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Cash Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Cash Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of FCFS opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,789.56, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.99. First Cash Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

First Cash Financial Services (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $480.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.32 million. First Cash Financial Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. research analysts forecast that First Cash Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Cash Financial Services

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

