CRH’s (CRH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group

CRH (LON:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a GBX 2,860 ($40.42) price target on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,617 ($36.99) price target on CRH and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($45.23) price target on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS set a GBX 3,200 ($45.23) price target on CRH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,047.13 ($43.07).

LON:CRH traded down GBX 15 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,388 ($33.75). The company had a trading volume of 1,307,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,000. CRH has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,297.70 ($32.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,955 ($41.77).

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

