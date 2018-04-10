Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jernigan Capital earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5284173321399 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:JCAP traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. 57,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.56. Jernigan Capital has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 117.97%. sell-side analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. B. Riley set a $25.00 price target on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $22.00 price objective on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

