Jetcoin Trading Down 6.4% This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $547,852.00 and approximately $234.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00746777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00180175 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038618 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,823,701 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is www.jetcoininstitute.com. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta, IDEX and COSS. It is not currently possible to purchase Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

