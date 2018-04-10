Jinn Market Capitalization Tops $43.35 Million (CRYPTO:JINN)

Jinn (CURRENCY:JINN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Jinn has traded flat against the US dollar. Jinn has a total market capitalization of $43.35 million and $0.00 worth of Jinn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jinn token can now be bought for $738.39 or 0.08915210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002962 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00744028 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00179414 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00060703 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Jinn Token Profile

Jinn’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,703 tokens. Jinn’s official Twitter account is @jinnlabs. Jinn’s official website is www.jinnlabs.com.

Jinn Token Trading

Jinn can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nxt Asset Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Jinn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jinn must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jinn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

