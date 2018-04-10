Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,711 Shares of John Hancock Patriot Prem (NYSE:PDT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Patriot Prem (NYSE:PDT) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of John Hancock Patriot Prem worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Patriot Prem in the third quarter worth about $182,000. National Planning Corp raised its position in John Hancock Patriot Prem by 24.7% in the third quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 55,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Patriot Prem by 17.1% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Patriot Prem in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in John Hancock Patriot Prem by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PDT opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. John Hancock Patriot Prem has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th.

About John Hancock Patriot Prem

There is no company description available for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund.

