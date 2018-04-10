Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Hefty Wealth Partners

Hefty Wealth Partners boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 959.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $130.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $120.95 and a 1 year high of $148.32. The company has a market capitalization of $343,679.78, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.89 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group set a $165.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.48.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

