Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Raised by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,171 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.9% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $253,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,028,219,000 after buying an additional 4,332,612 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 717.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,748,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,837,000 after buying an additional 3,289,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,517,661,000 after buying an additional 3,023,110 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,970,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,433,000 after buying an additional 2,581,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6,715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,572,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,777,000 after buying an additional 2,534,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.89 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $161.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.58.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $129.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343,679.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $120.95 and a 52 week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

