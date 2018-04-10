Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Lessened by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 40.5% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $11,478,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.2% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.89 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.58.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $129.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $120.95 and a twelve month high of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $343,679.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

