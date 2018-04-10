Joint (JYNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Joint in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Joint has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Joint had a negative return on equity of 66.74% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. analysts expect that Joint will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Joint by 3,839.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Joint during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Joint by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 612,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Joint by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention.

