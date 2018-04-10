Crusader Energy Group (NYSE:JONE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crusader Energy Group (NYSE:JONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crusader Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Crusader Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Crusader Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Crusader Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

NYSE JONE opened at $0.70 on Monday. Crusader Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Crusader Energy Group (NYSE:JONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Crusader Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 57.54%. equities analysts expect that Crusader Energy Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crusader Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crusader Energy Group by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 89,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Crusader Energy Group by 8,977.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Crusader Energy Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Crusader Energy Group by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 440,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/jones-energy-jone-upgraded-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated.html.

Crusader Energy Group Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crusader Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crusader Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.