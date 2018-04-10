Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

Media stories about Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jones Lang LaSalle earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2434523778462 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $169.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $158.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.16. 61,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,598. The company has a market capitalization of $7,780.39, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/jones-lang-lasalle-jll-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-15-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.