Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) and Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Financial Comparison

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Jounce Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $2.61 million 1,001.13 -$302.13 million ($7.50) -7.02 Jounce Therapeutics $71.64 million 9.61 -$16.44 million ($0.57) -37.28

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Jounce Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical N/A -76.39% -64.67% Jounce Therapeutics -22.76% -10.24% -5.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 6.23, meaning that its share price is 523% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Jounce Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 5 14 0 2.74 Jounce Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $68.76, suggesting a potential upside of 30.56%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.24%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including Burosumab, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. It is also developing a range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that completed Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome. In addition, the company is developing adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) gene therapy products comprising DTX301, an AAV8 for the treatment of OTC deficiency; DTX401, an AAV8 gene therapy program for the treatment of patients with GSDIa; and DTX201, a FVIII gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia A. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody for combination therapy. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

