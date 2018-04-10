JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Position Lifted by 440 Investment Group LLC

440 Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase comprises approximately 1.8% of 440 Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 440 Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 517.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,553,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 9,301.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,351,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 29.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,456,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,887,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,839,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 40.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,769,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase stock opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374,392.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase has a 52 week low of $81.64 and a 52 week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. JPMorgan Chase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Vetr cut JPMorgan Chase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.51 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised JPMorgan Chase to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $1,991,498.57. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 7,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.37 per share, with a total value of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 305,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

